John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
820 13th St. South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church
820 13th St. South
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Catherine Brown Obituary
Catherine Brown

Wisconsin Rapids - Catherine Brown, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, died May 12, 2019, due to complications from a prolonged illness.

Catherine was born in the town of Rozellville, Wisconsin, and raised by her parents George and Pauline Guldan. She married Donald Brown and settled in Wisconsin Rapids where she worked with JCPenneys as the Catalog Manager until her retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, Dianne (Ron) Hahn and Cheryl (John) Pischel; and two sons, Jeff (Patricia) Brown and Jim (Jan) Brown; 6 grandchildren, Shawn Plante (Glenna), Ryan Brown, Kristal Brown, Taylor (Daniel) Fickenscher, Daniel Brown, Kayli Brown; and her cats, Bebe and Sassy.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 16th at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 820 13th St. South in Wisconsin Rapids, with the Rev. Jerome Patric officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home of Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 14, 2019
