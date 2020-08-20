1/1
Catherine E. Halbur
1943 - 2020
Catherine E. Halbur

Wisconsin Rapids - Catherine E. Halbur, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids. Chaplain Terri Hernandez will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:30 P.M. until the time of services on Tuesday at the mausoleum. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

Catherine was born January 24, 1943 in the Town of Sigel, Wood County, WI to Anton and Eleanore (Schuneman) Schudy. She married Ronald Halbur on July, 15 1961.

She enjoyed vacationing with Ron in South Padre Island, Texas during the winters. She enjoyed the beach and like to swim in the pool at home. Catherine loved spending time baking and cooking for her entire family. She liked to eat Friday fish fry with her brother, but her favorite food was Portesi Pizza.

Catherine is survived by two children: Roxane (Paul) Huber and Rhonda (Doug) Andres; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband; daughter Vicky LaBarge; grandson Nathan and eight siblings.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
12:30 - 01:00 PM
Forest Hill Mausoleum
AUG
25
Service
01:00 PM
Forest Hill Mausoleum
