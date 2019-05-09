Services
Martens - Rembs Funeral Home
124 Main Street
Junction City, WI 54443
(715) 457-2400
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Kilian's Catholic Church
Blenker, WI
View Map
Milladore - Cecilia S. Manlick, 88, died on Monday, May 6, 2019, at her home in Blenker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church, Blenker, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Antony Arokiyam will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery and honorary pallbearers will be grandsons Derick, Troy and Corey Manlick and nephews Francis, Mike, and Steve Manlick. Martens / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.

The former Cecilia Hoffman was born on January 7, 1931 in Marshfield, WI to Paul and Elizabeth (Pankratz) Hoffman. Cecilia was raised in the Town of Milladore. She attended St. Kilian's Catholic School in Blenker and graduated from Auburndale High School. After graduation, Cecilia moved to Milwaukee where she worked until 1954. She married William J. Manlick on September 6, 1954 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church. They farmed in the Milladore area for 39 years and raised 2 sons. When they retired in 1993 they moved to Blenker. Cecilia enjoyed gardening, listening to polka music, and always planted flowers outside around her home every spring.

She is survived by her sons, Donald W. Manlick (Judy Feltz) and Kenneth J. Manlick, grandsons, Derick Manlick (Bobbi Raymond), Troy Manlick (Erin King), and Corey Manlick (Kate Quinn), step grandchildren, Tanille Frankwick, Kolton Wurl and Fahallahn Wurl and a step great grandchild, Presley Frankwick. She is further survived by a great granddaughter Elizabeth, and a great grandson, Charles, and a great grandchild to arrive in November and by many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William on August 11, 1997, a sister, Josephine Manlick and brother-in-law, Walter Manlick.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 9, 2019
