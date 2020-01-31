|
|
Chad D. Eckes
Wisconsin Rapids - Chad D. Eckes, age 45, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Medical-Surgical ICU at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Private entombment will take place Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Forest Hill Mausoleum.
Chad was born April 4, 1974 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to David and Susan (Jinsky) Eckes. Chad was their third son, attended Children's Choice Grade School, graduated from Lincoln high school in 1992, and attended the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point & University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Chad loved art and was very artistic (Some of his works were shown at the University of Stevens Point). He loved Skateboarding, fishing, playing pool, video games, and all animals. He had the biggest heart when it came to any animal. One of his best friends was Dallas, his cat named after the Dallas Cowboy. He was also a big fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Chad is survived by his parents, Susan (Jinsky) and David Eckes of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and one brother, Edward David Eckes of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
He was preceded in death by one brother, David Harold Eckes Jr., grandparents; Laura (Miller) and Kenneth Jinsky Sr., and Catherine and Frank Eckes Sr.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Matt and Lori Whiteley for their love, kindness and support during this difficult time.
Everybody that knew Chad loved him, and it is so hard to imagine a world without him to brighten each day.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Chad's name to the Humane Society of your choice.
"Chad, rest in peace."
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020