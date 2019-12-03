|
|
Charlene A. Irwin
Marshfield - Charlene A. Irwin, 73, Marshfield, died on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care, Marshfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Buchanan/Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville with Father Nathan officiating. Burial will follow at Babcock Cemetery, Town of Remington, Wood County. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, December 8 and from 10:00 am until service time on Monday, December 9, all at the funeral home.
Charlene was born on September 9, 1946 in Dodgeville to Floyd and Mary (McMahan) Pinney and graduated from Pittsville High School. She was united in marriage to Ward C. Irwin, Jr. on June 20, 1964 in Pittsville.
Charlene worked as a laborer and group leader at Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies in Necedah. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, feeding birds, shopping and going to garage sales.
She is survived by her children, Cliff (special friend - George Couzious) Irwin of Australia, Denise (Ray) Hansen of Adams, Darryle (Joann) Irwin of Pittsville, Dennis (Chris) Irwin of Babcock, and Deann (Bill) Batten of Tomah. She is also survived by grandchildren, Alisa and Drew Irwin, Mariah and Evan Guden, Cody Kuchynka, and Cordell and Makenzie Batten, and great grandchildren, Trinity Kuchynka, Eleanor Schrader, Carter and Hudson. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Sue) Pinney of North Carolina, sister, Mary (Walt) Graf, sisters-in-law, Beverly (Russ) Schiller and Janet (Punk) Theil, and a brother-in-law, James (Darlene) Irwin, all of Pittsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister-in-law, Lucy Robbins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice and the staff of Atrium Post Acute Care for their kind and caring services.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019