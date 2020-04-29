|
|
Charlene "Char" Krohn
Nekoosa - Charlene "Char" A. Krohn, age 74, of Nekoosa passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Funeral services will be private with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in the town of Armenia. The family plans to have a celebration of Charlene's life at a later date. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Charlene was born May 6, 1945 in Portage to Victor and Thressa (Mielke) Millard. She was a 1964 graduate of Portage High School. Charlene married Lee Krohn on September 25, 1965 in Portage. He died January 11, 2010.
Charlene enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and western movies and TV shows. She also enjoyed word find puzzles. In the spring of the year she enjoyed planting flowers and spending time outside. She and Lee loved to travel, especially traveling west. Her dog Roxy was her constant companion. Charlene's biggest joy was spending time with her family, most of all her granddaughters.
She is survived by her daughters Teri (James) Sojka of Spooner and Lori Krohn of Nekoosa; granddaughters Kristina Sojka (Sam Ramisch) and Kayla Sojka (Austin Popp); her siblings Sandra (Keith) Ebert of Rio, Garry (Audrey) Millard of Pardeeville, Debra (Donald) Cooper of Portage and Connie (Bob Lindert) Balsiger of Columbus; her sisters in law JoAnn Groves of Viroqua and Sharon Mida of Greenfield and by many nieces and nephews.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother in law Phillip Groves.
The Krohn family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, especially Monica, Morgan and Danielle as well as the Nekoosa Ambulance Service for the care given to Charlene.
Remember me with smiles and laughter for that's how I'll remember you. Please
don't remember me with tears and sadness, that's not what I want you to do. You
see I'm finally at peace and happy as can be … because I'm finally back with my husband Lee.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020