Charlene Moyer



Charlene (aka Char or Cookie) Moyer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Florida on November 6, 2020 due to a lingering blood condition. She was born April 8, 1942 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. She was married 52 years to Lee Moyer, who survives her.



Char was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Everyone enjoyed her smiles and the grandchildren could always get her laughing. Char enjoyed playing games with her family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was bobbing in a pool or the ocean with her swim noodle. It didn't matter if anyone was with her in the water, she was in it. Of course, the water needed to be 89 degrees or warmer. She loved to read, knit, crochet, golf and watching HGT television shows, which led to refurbishing projects for Lee.



Char loved "the Cottage" at Lake Helen, but eventually loved Florida more, and she and Lee became permanent Floridians a few years ago. Char loved her Christmas music and Elvis was also a favorite.



In her earlier years, Char worked at Sentry Insurance. Once she had Robyn and Steve, she stayed at home to raise them. She babysat for many kids throughout the years and was a second mom to Sandy and Lynn. Char spent many years as a Girl Scout leader, even continuing to lead after Robyn was no longer a scout. She and Lee were also involved with the Boy Scouts as Steve was a Scout for many years. Char and Lee traveled all over the United States, and considered Vegas and Biloxi two of their favorite destinations, as evidenced by repeat trips there. Char and Lee enjoyed square dancing together and Char really enjoy organizing and attending family reunions at "the Cottage."



Char is survived by her husband, Leroy Moyer, daughter, Robyn Wolosek (Greg), son, Steve Moyer (Laurie), grandchildren, Alysha, Colton, Maddie and Paige, her brother, John Strong (Pierrette), sister-in-law, Betty Strong, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret and Forest Strong, sister, Dorothy Strong, brothers Carl Strong (and sister-in-law, Dolly), Harold Strong, Jim Strong (and sister-in-law, Joan Strong), Joe Strong (and sister-in-law, Jean), and nephew Kirk Strong.



A celebration of Char's life will be at the Lake Helen Shelter House on June 19, 2021 at noon.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Cancer Specialist Foundation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store