Charles Albert Kubat Sr.
Charles Albert Kubat Sr.

Loretta - Charles Albert Kubat Sr., age 72, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence in Loretta, WI. He was born March 27, 1948 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Charles was raised in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. He was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Monroe on June 4, 1977 in Hancock, WI. Charles enjoyed gunsmithing, hunting, and car shows. He retired after being employed by Nekoosa Papers, which later became Georgia Pacific. He then moved "up north" where he enjoyed many great seasons of hunting the Northwood's. Charles had always dreamed of seeing Alaska and made it a reality when he took a cruise with his wife in 2016. He was a member of the Wood County Rifle and Pistol Club and a proud supporter of the NRA. He was a man of faith and attended the Evangelical Free Church in Winter and was also supported by the church families of the Well Church in Hayward and Living Hope Community Church in Cable, WI, as well as many faithful friends. Charles was a tireless provider for his family and adored his four amazing grandchildren. He loved and truly enjoyed the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-two years, Barbara Ann Kubat of Loretta, WI; his daughter, Kathleen Ann Kubat of Nekoosa, WI; and his grandchildren, Charles III, Tamblyn, Cardel, and Kyree Kubat.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his son, Charles Albert Kubat Jr.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at The Well Community Church, 15580 U.S. Highway 63 in Hayward, where visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Interment was held privately in Draper Cemetery.

For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hayward Funeral Home
15571W Co Hwy B
Hayward, WI 54843
7156342609
