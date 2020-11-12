1/1
Charles "Charlie" Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Charlie" Anderson

Arkdale - The family of Charles (Charlie) and Helen Anderson are celebrating the passing of a great man from this earthly life into his heavenly home. Charlie (87) passed away peacefully on November 10th in his Arkdale home, surrounded by family. During 68 years of marriage, Charlie and Helen were most proud of raising 5 children, all of whom went on to have successful careers and beautiful children. He is survived by his wife Helen, daughters Debbie, Sheryl, Kathie, Brenda, and his son, Chuck. He was also the proud grandfather of 13 children and great-grandfather to 21 children. The teaching, the mischief, and the memories he shared with his grandchildren are uncountable. Charlie was known for his tremendous work ethic, common sense, and his love of the farm he lived on since childhood. His work included service to our country in the US Army, farming, and forestry. His professional career spanned 35 years at Great Northern Nekoosa / Georgia-Pacific paper company as Forest Supervisor, where he led harvesting and site preparation operations as well as the planting of tens of millions of red pine trees in Adams and Wood counties. His passions in life included riding his Gator in his woods, Chevy trucks, Stihl chainsaws, and Polka dancing. His entire family is grateful to have been able to spend time with him during his final days on earth. So, if you hear the faint sound of polka music coming from one of his pine plantations, it is probably just Charlie dancing once again. Dad, your work on earth is done. May you rest in eternal peace! Private graveside services will be held at the Monroe Center Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.roseberrys.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved