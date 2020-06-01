Charles F. Karnatz
Charles F. Karnatz

Wisconsin Rapids - Charles F. "Charlie" Karnatz, 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

Services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be held 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.

Charlie was born February 3, 1923 in Wisconsin Rapids to Fredrick and Mayme (Henke) Karnatz. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated from 8th grade in June 1937. He went on to attend Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and graduated in 1941.

Charlie enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp, 9th Division, in January 1943. He served as an airplane instrument mechanic, stationed in England and France, until December 1945. He would often tell stories of getting the planes ready for battle in Paris. He was proud of his military service and proud to be honored as part of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

Charlie was united in marriage to Lydia Rominsky on September 14, 1946. They were blessed with 74 years of marriage and two sons, Ron and Dean.

He was employed by Consolidated Papers Inc. as a millwright supervisor, retiring after 43 years of dedicated service.

Charlie was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and served as president of the Immanuel Men's Club for many years. He helped start the annual Immanuel Chicken Chowder Feed along with Everett Taylor and did a lot of maintenance work at the church and school. Charlie's passions included gardening, fishing (especially at Stella Lake) and spending time vacationing at the cabin in Rhinelander. He was a skilled woodworker and built many beautiful furniture pieces for his family. He and Lydia enjoyed caring for their grandchildren. Charlie especially enjoyed the many teaching opportunities afforded him by being a grandfather. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy for his family.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Lydia; two sons: Ron (Char) Karnatz and Dean (Patti) Karnatz of Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren: Chris (Sara) Karnatz of Jefferson, WI and their children Emma and Lilli, Aaron (Shannon) Karnatz of Stevens Point and their children Quinn and Milo, Keith Karnatz of Wisconsin Rapids and his daughter Danika, and Molly Karnatz of Wisconsin Rapids and her son, Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School.

A special thank you to Keith for taking such great care of Grandpa.










Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
