Services
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI 53704
608-249-8257
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Miranda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles James "Chief" Miranda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles James "Chief" Miranda Obituary
Charles "Chief" James Miranda

Madison - Charles "Chief" James Miranda, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 21, 1947, the son of Dioncio Miranda and Virginia Denny and spent his childhood in rural Wisconsin. Charles served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and after being discharged from the service, he would move to Madison.

Charles is survived by his brothers; Ron (Diane) Heller and George (Joanne) Heller; sister, Lori (Tim) Brost; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Sue Haack.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dioncio and Virginia.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

A special thank you to Charles' special friend Sue Haack for her many years of special devotion and care given to Charles. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -