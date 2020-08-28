Charles L. Heminger



Texarkana, AR - Charles L. Heminger, 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died August 26, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. Heminger was born in Hanna, Indiana to Charles and Lela Heminger.



Charles was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church. He loved to visit at the local donut shop and enjoyed fishing. He was an air policeman in the Air Force and served in the Korean war.



He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Wendy Ann Heminger, infant grandson Dustin L. Heminger and his parents Charles and Lela Heminger.



He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Mary Heminger of Texarkana, Arkansas. Three sons, and one daughter: Daniel Heminger and wife Marge of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Douglas Heminger and wife Louanne of Cabot, Arkansas, Jeffrey Heminger and wife Tammy of Texarkana, Arkansas. Daughter Stacy White and husband Jim of Langley, Arkansas: Six grand children and two great grandchildren. Two brothers Dale Heminger of Marshfield, Wisconsin, Dennis Heminger of Lake Jackson, Texas. One sister Virginia Browning of Euless, Texas.



A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Legacy Funeral Care of Hope, Arkansas.









