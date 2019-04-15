Charles P. Coon



Town of Saratoga - Charles P. Coon, age 84, formerly of the town of Saratoga, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at the Atrium of Wisconsin Rapids after a battle with Parkinson Disease.



Private graveside services will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of Saratoga. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Charles was born November 17, 1934 in Port Edwards to Charles and Bertha (Page) Coon Sr. He married Patricia Eberius on June 5, 1954 in Nekoosa. She died October 17, 2008. For 42 years Charles was employed by Consolidated papers Inc., retiring in 1995. His interests included hunting, fishing and stock car racing, and spending time up north at Alan Eberius' and Dan Cheatle's cabins.



He is survived by two children Rhonda (Richard) Layton of Nekoosa and Wayne (Kim Sparks) Coon of Nekoosa; grandchildren Scott (Tracey Hanson) Layton, Mark (Teri Cornwell) Layton, Wesley (Krista) Coon, Kelley (Tim) Schmidt, Elizabeth Eberius and Alex (Cora) Eberius. ; great grandchildren Taylor, Trent, Amber, Morgan, Alexis, Jodon, Kallee, Stephanie, Carter, Benjamin and Leland; sisters Joyce Schauer, Elaine Gessert, Betty Larson, Barbara (Ken) Cummings and Mary (John) Mancl and brother in law Alan (Judy) Eberius.



Charles was preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant daughter Cheryl Ann in 1964, brother Gordie Page, sister Sharon Lecher and brothers in law Robert Gessert, Carl Schauer, Jim Falkosky, Jerry Larson and Jim Lecher. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019