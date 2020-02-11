|
Charlotte M. Diesburg
Nekoosa - Charlotte M. Diesburg, age 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM Thursday February 13, 2020 at Christian Life Fellowship in Port Edwards. Rev. Jeff O'Connor will officiate. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Nekoosa. A memorial visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Charlotte was born May 21, 1933 in Kulm, North Dakota to Charles Martin and Esther Kosanke. She was a 1951 graduate of Kulm High School. Charlotte married James Diesburg on March 31, 1989 in Port Edwards. For ten years Charlotte was employed at Schreiber Cheese in Wisconsin Rapids, retiring in 1989.
Charlotte enjoyed genealogy, crocheting blankets for her family, playing Yahtzee and doing puzzles. She was on the same bowling team for 25 years. She was the matriarch of her family who taught us all how to be strong and get things done.
She is survived by her husband James Diesburg; five children Ranee (Bill) Graf, Russell Kruse, Ronald (Rosanne) Kruse, Roger (Joni) Kruse and Randall Kruse; step children Sue-Ellen (Jeff) Kingery, Gerald Diesburg, Betty Vollert, Mary (Pete) Pederson, Kelli Ann (Mike Trzinski), Jamie (Todd) Boudreau and Jason Diesburg; 11 Grandchildren; 14 Step Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren and 10 Step Great Grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her mother; granddaughter Sara and step daughter Rox-Ann Heindl.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020