Services
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory - Rockford
1860 S. Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Resources
Charlotte M. Sand


Nekoosa - Charlotte M. Sand, 92, of Rockford, formally of Nekoosa, WI, passed away April 10, 2019 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born May 23, 1926, in Iron Mountain, MI, the daughter of Keith & May Sarah (Lewis) Andrews. Graduated from New Lisbon High School, class of 1943. Married Howard Sand in Wauwatosa, WI, on June 5, 1950. Charlotte was a troop leader for the Girl Scouts and trained other leaders. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, camping, golfing, spending time with family.

She is survived by her husband Howard of 68 years; children, Keith (Eva) Sand of Sussex, WI, Nancy (Steve) Brandt of Hoffman Estates, Dale (Sherry) Sand of Hubertus, WI, Kay (Donald) Brindle of Rockford; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; grandson, Jacob Sand; brother, James Crummey; sisters, Eleanor Lofstrom and Dorothy Louise Andrews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for all their care and support.

A private graveside will be held. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. - Send online condolences at www.Fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019
