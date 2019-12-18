|
Charlotte M Searles
Babcock - Charlotte Searles, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec 6 while on vacation in Melaque, Mexico.
Charlotte was born a twin, Feb 15th 1943 in Marshfield WI to Russell and Bertha Pierce (Riebe). She married Clare Searles on Dec 8th 1962. She was an integral part of the family cranberry operation, running the fresh fruit packing operation for many years. After the death of their infant daughter, Clare and Charlotte became foster parents. They eventually adopted a boy, Jacob, and went on to have two more sons. Charlotte was an excellent baker and homemaker. She also loved St. Bernards and raised more than a dozen. She was an avid skier and tireless supporter of her sons' activities. She volunteered at the United Way, Meals on Wheels, Edgewater Haven, the LWML and was a past treasurer of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Warm and giving, the laughter and calories Charlotte provided will serve as reminders of her love and generosity forevermore.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Clare; her sisters: Barbara, Beverly and Charlene (Sam); her children: Corey (Kate) Searles of Babcock, WI and Steve (Britt) Searles of Babcock & Salida, CO and daughter-in-law, Ruth Searles of Rhinelander. Her grandchildren: Savannah (partner, Colin), Stephanie (Joe), Jacob (Katarina), Maggie and Gillian; and great grandchildren: Jacob and Odin. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Amy Michelle, son, Jacob, brother, Bill Pierce and brother-in-law Wilton Burgeson.
A memorial service will be held later in the spring of 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019