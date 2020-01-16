|
Cherrie A. Lasky
Nekoosa - Cherrie A. Lasky, (Forseth)
After a long battle with cancer, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Jan. 12, 2020. Born Nov. 17, 1952, in Dodgeville WI to Vernon and Mary (Yager) Forseth. She worked for many years at UW Hospital in Madison and completed her career as a CNA at the King Home and caregiver for adults with disabilities. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and all animals. Family meant the world to her.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors and nursing staff at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. A celebration of life is planned for late spring 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to her son: Chad Kruger P.O. Box 72 Belleville, WI 53508
