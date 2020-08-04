Chester "Chet" MaleskiWisconsin Rapids - Chester J. Maleski, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Waterford Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday morning at the church from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Pioneer Cemetery in the Town of Saratoga with military rites provided by the American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids. Out of concern for public health and safety, cloth face masks will be required and social distancing measures enforced for both the visitation and service at the church.Chet was born on December 24, 1927 in the Town of Rose, Waushara County in Wisconsin to the late Albert and Frances (Lewicki) Maleski. He was the youngest of 11 children. Following Albert's death in 1930, the family moved to Nekoosa, prior to coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 1938. Although Chet was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids as a member of the class of 1946, he met graduation requirements at semester and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1946 to 1947 during the Occupation of Japan at the conclusion of World War II. During his time in the Army, he trained at the Atlanta Ordinance Depot Mechanic School and left Camp Stoneman in San Francisco, CA on the USS Admiral Sims for Koshien, Japan. He worked in the Motor Pool as a Private First Class in the 3057th Ordinance Service Company. Chet left Yokohama, Japan aboard the USS Admiral Mayo in 1947 and docked in Seattle, WA. He traveled to Camp Beale in Sacramento, CA to be honorably discharged and returned home to Wisconsin Rapids.After returning to civilian life, Chet worked in various settings including Consolidated Papers until he enrolled in the Apprenticeship Program at Midstate Technical College to learn the plumbing and pipefitting trade. Chet initiated in the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 434 as a journeyman plumber and was a proud member of good standing for 64 years. During his career, he worked for Brostowitz Plumbing, Eron and Gee and various locations as an employee of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 434. He always spoke highly of working on contracted jobs at local hospitals, various mills in the area, building "new" Lincoln High School and then retiring on May 22, 1992 while building No. 16 Machine for Consolidated Papers, Inc. .He married Neoma "Omie" Coon on August 13, 1955 at St. Lawrence Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She preceded him in death on August 28, 2014. Chet will be remembered by his family and friends as a hard worker who never slowed down and was always willing to lend a hand. He had a great sense of humor, was a wonderful storyteller and enjoyed being the family historian. His Catholic faith was always a constant influence throughout his life and he never missed attending Mass until the 2020 Pandemic. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends at his cottage on Blue Lake in Minocqua, WI for over 50 years. He was very proud of the stately white pines, his yard and gardens at his Wisconsin Rapids home. There he enjoyed picking and canning mushrooms, baking pies and cookies, and caring for his beloved cats and dogs over the years. After retirement, Chet was able to spend more time caring for family and friends and he eventually became known for his kindness and helpfulness with other residents at The Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids.Chet is survived by his children Carolyn (Jim "Chip") Saylor of Wisconsin Rapids and Theresa (Tom) Pataky of Mudelein, IL; grandchildren Brent Saylor of Blaine, MN, Joshua Pataky of State College, PA and Jessica Pataky of Mundelein, IL. He is also survived by his brother Ben Maleski of Wis. Rapids.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Omie, granddaughter Brittany Saylor, siblings and their spouses: Marie (first husband Mike Kujawa and second husband Tony Pluskota), Joe (Emilia) Maleski, Leo (Lorretta) Maleski, John Maleski, Alex Maleski, Victoria (Harry) Johnson, Bill (Bette) Maleski, Stanley "Stuts" Maleski, Sister Mary Georgia C.S.S.F. (given name Theresa), and sister-in-law Dorothy Maleski.The family wishes to thank the staff at The Waterford at Wisconsin Rapids for all of the care they provided during Chet's 4 years as a resident and also the Heartland Hospice staff for the kind and compassionate care they provided during the past year.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the South Wood County Humane Society or the retirement care for the Felician Sisters at the Mother of Good Counsel Convent in Chicago, IL in Chet's name. Chet was very proud of his sibling, Sister Mary Georgia's 72-year devoted life as a Felician nun.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements and thanks Chet for his service to our country.