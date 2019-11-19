|
Chris W. Cooper
Wisconsin Rapids - Chris W. Cooper, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
A memorial visitation for Chris will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Chris was born on September 29, 1952 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Gary and Patricia (Rose) Cooper. He married Mary Ellen Anderson on November 10, 1975 in Adams County. Chris worked as a paper maker at the Biron mill for over 24 years, retiring in December of 2017. He served in the National Guard for 24 years.
Chris enjoyed woodworking, smoking meat, was an avid Packers fan and liked to travel, especially in the Southwest and to areas like the badlands and Deadwood. One of his favorite activities was to eat delicious food and drink specialty wines. Above all he loved spending time with his family.
Chris is survived by his wife Mary, children Carmen (Brice) Kundinger and Clifford Cooper, grandchildren Brody (Blake) Kundinger, Morgan Kundinger and Chloe Cooper, siblings Cynthia (DeWell) Clay, Curtis (Brenda) Cooper, Claudia (Michael) Salm, Clinton Cooper, Connie Knuteson, Carolyn (Jim) Roach and Craig Prescher. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Cheryl Prescher, sister-in-law Lori Cooper and step-father George Prescher.
Chris' family would like to thank the nurses at Riverview Hospital- Abby, who never left his side, Beth who always kept us informed and was so understanding and Jenny who was one of his paramedics. Also the flight crew who were so wonderful to us. We couldn't be more grateful, they were amazing.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019