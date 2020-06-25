Chris W. Northwood
Plover - Chris W. Northwood age 71, of Plover, passed away on Sunday evening June 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Marshfield.
Chris was born July 8, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Roy and "Lue" (Scheuermann) Northwood. His family moved to WI Rapids before Chris was a teenager, and he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. Chris earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from UWSP in 1970. He was a fraternity brother in Tau Kappa Epsilon. He served in the National Guard while in school and was honorably discharged in April 1970. Chris began working at Joerns Manufacturing after his graduation, before starting Northwood Real Estate in 1975.
During his 45 year career in real estate he specialized in commercial properties, property management, and residential real estate. He served as president on the CWMLS Board of Directors, along with serving as secretary/treasurer and MLS president. On the state level he was a state director, MLS chairman, Make America Better chairman/committee member, and state budget committee member. He also served as National Director for the NAR. Chris was active in the local Big Brothers/Sisters, Golden Sands Home Builders, Central WI Apartment Assoc., Portage County Business Council, downtown redevelopment committee, chairman of the McDil Pond Assoc., Ducks Unlimited, and 12 Apostles Muskie Club.
On June 4th 1994 Chris married his forever love and kindred spirit Kaaren. Their love of art and travel kept their marriage fresh and alive. They lived their life influenced by their love of Frank Lloyd Wright and his architectural designs.
He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball and Minnesota Viking fan and attended many sporting events. One highlight includes attending the St. Louis World Series game 7 in 2011 with his brother Terry.
He and Kaaren enjoyed muskie fishing during annual Canadian fishing trips. Chris had a wanderlust for any type of travel with family and friends and enjoyed spending time boating along the river.
Chris will always be remembered for his boisterous laugh and big hugs. He played intramural softball for many years. He collected stamps, tequila, bourbon, muskie swag, sports memorabilia, destination clothing and classic cars. Chris's favorite breed of dog was the English Setter. Brinkley his latest rescue companion will miss him dearly.
Chris is survived by his wife Kaaren Northwood of Stevens Point. Children Michael (Andrea) Northwood of Waunakee, David (Karen) Northwood of Plover, Erin (Lance) Golomski of Amherst, Eric (Anita) Freund of Wisconsin Rapids and Patrick (Gricel) Freund of Plover. Grandchildren Logan, Lauren, Elizabeth, Camila, Isabella, Alton, Ava, Mila, Jaxon and Alex Sibling, Carol (Gary) Bloch of Luxemburg. Sister in-law Trish Northwood of Beaver Dam. Brother in-law Michael (Barbara) Molland of Petaluma, CA and many loving nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and brother Terry.
Friends and family will gather to share memories from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday June 30, 2020 and again from 9:30 - 10:45 AM on Wednesday at the Plover/ Shuda Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service for Chris will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Plover/Shuda Funeral Home: 2400 Plover Road in Plover.
In lieu of flowers a memorial in Chris's name will be designated at a later time.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.