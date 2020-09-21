Christine Ellingson-Mollen

Christine Ellingson-MollenWisconsin Rapids - Christine M. Ellingson-Mollen, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, September 18, 2002 at Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Memorial Services are 1:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30-1:00 PM. Burial at a later date at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit, WIChristine was born January 8, 1948 in Beloit, WI to Harvey and Evelyn (Berg) Ellingson. She married Raymond Mollen on December 29, 1994 in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2018. Christine was a private secretary for Nekoosa/ Port Edwards Paper Company.Christine is survived by one sister, Sandra Stangland and one stepdaughter, Cindy (Robert) Berg.Christine was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Ellingson.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI or to the American Diabetes Association.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.