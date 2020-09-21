1/
Christine Ellingson-Mollen
Christine Ellingson-Mollen

Wisconsin Rapids - Christine M. Ellingson-Mollen, age 72, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, September 18, 2002 at Our House Memory Care, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Memorial Services are 1:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30-1:00 PM. Burial at a later date at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit, WI

Christine was born January 8, 1948 in Beloit, WI to Harvey and Evelyn (Berg) Ellingson. She married Raymond Mollen on December 29, 1994 in Wiscosnin Rapids, WI. He preceded her in death on January 13, 2018. Christine was a private secretary for Nekoosa/ Port Edwards Paper Company.

Christine is survived by one sister, Sandra Stangland and one stepdaughter, Cindy (Robert) Berg.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Ellingson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be designated to First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids, WI or to the American Diabetes Association.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
