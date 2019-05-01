Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Wisconsin Rapids - Christine T. Manke, 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hilltop of Pepper Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.

A time of visitation for family and friends will take place beginning at 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.

The funeral service is 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 2201 Chestnut Ave. N. Pastor Marvin Kindle will officiate. Burial will follow at the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Christine was born January 1, 1930 in Pittsville, WI to Clarence and Linnie (McIntire) Adams. She was married 1954-09-11 to Norman Roy Manke until his death in 2006.

Christine is survived by her sons: Tom Manke of Minneapolis, MN and Doug Manke of Coral Springs, FL; her siblings, Florence Adams of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Robert Adams of La Crosse, WI, Janet Kannenberg of Fond du Lac, WI, and Leeland Adams of Vesper, WI. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brothers Raymond, Lester, Joseph, Kenneth, and Elmer, and sisters Frona (Betty) Perkins, Bernice (infant), and Jane Long.

She was a godly, loving and affectionate wife and mother. Everyone who knew Christine soon understood her affection for family and friends was second only to her love of God. Christine will be deeply missed by her surviving siblings and sons.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 1, 2019
