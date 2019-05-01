Christine T. Manke



Wisconsin Rapids - Christine T. Manke, 89, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Hilltop of Pepper Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.



Christine was born January 1, 1930 in Pittsville, WI to Clarence and Linnie (McIntire) Adams. She was married 1954-09-11 to Norman Roy Manke until his death in 2006.



Christine is survived by her sons: Tom Manke of Minneapolis, MN and Doug Manke of Coral Springs, FL; her siblings, Florence Adams of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Robert Adams of La Crosse, WI, Janet Kannenberg of Fond du Lac, WI, and Leeland Adams of Vesper, WI. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by brothers Raymond, Lester, Joseph, Kenneth, and Elmer, and sisters Frona (Betty) Perkins, Bernice (infant), and Jane Long.



She was a godly, loving and affectionate wife and mother. Everyone who knew Christine soon understood her affection for family and friends was second only to her love of God. Christine will be deeply missed by her surviving siblings and sons.