Christopher B. Arie
Christopher B. Arie, 59, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway in New Jersey.
Funeral services and visitation took place in Woodbridge, New Jersey on November 10. Funeral arrangements were handled by Costello-Greiner funeral home.
Chris was born April 26, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. He later moved to New Jersey for a job opportunity, and while living there met and married his wife, Susan Lalko on November 30, 1991. Susan preceded Chris in death on December 8, 2017.
Chris was employed at Chase Bank as a computer technician until his retirement in 2003. He loved music, playing the guitar and mandolin with ease. As a young man, he was a roadie for Ruby Starr. As an adult he played and sang in Jersey Trainwreck, a local band. Chris also enjoyed off-roading in his FJ Cruiser and cruising the open road on his Harley.
Chris is survived by his brother Jeff Arie (Sandy Kulinski), sister Rochelle (Shelly) Smolarek, nieces Sarah (Michael) Christensen and Megan (Nate) Tenpas, and nephew Brian Arie. He was preceded in death by his wife Susan, mother Virginia "Ginny" Arie, and his beloved dog Little Buddy.
The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support. To his friends Dean & John who assisted the family and to Laura his caregiver while at home.
"Dear lady can you hear the wind blow? And did you know? Your stairway lies on the whispering wind."
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019