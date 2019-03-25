Services
Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
5253 2Nd Ave
Pittsville, WI 54466
(715) 884-6559
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy L. Schroeder


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cindy L. Schroeder Obituary
Cindy L. Schroeder

Pittsville - Cindy L. Schroeder, 60, Pittsville, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cindy was born on November 12, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Mary (McKinney) Bowden. She was united in marriage to Robert Schroeder.

Cindy enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Cassie. She is also survived by her parents and brothers, Robert and Brian Bowden.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to her nurse practitioner, Karron Cohoon, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure… you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsh.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buchanan - Rembs Funeral Home
Download Now