Cindy L. Schroeder
Pittsville - Cindy L. Schroeder, 60, Pittsville, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cindy was born on November 12, 1958 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Mary (McKinney) Bowden. She was united in marriage to Robert Schroeder.
Cindy enjoyed fishing, camping and the outdoors. She also loved spending time with her granddaughter, Kaitlyn.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, and daughter, Cassie. She is also survived by her parents and brothers, Robert and Brian Bowden.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her nurse practitioner, Karron Cohoon, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure… you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019