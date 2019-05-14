Clare Herman



Wisconsin Rapids - Clare D. Herman, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care Center, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Aaron Becker will officiate. The visitation will be at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM and Thursday at the Church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.



Clare was born June 2, 1933 in Junction City, WI to Felix and Elizabeth (Moscinski) Trzinski. She married Eugene Herman on July 24, 1954 in Stevens Point, WI. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1998. Clare held various jobs including Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point and Shopko in Wisconsin Rapids. She also bartended at various locations in the Wisconsin Rapids area.



Clare was the "best ever" Packer fan and her family gatherings and holidays included great food and delicious baked goods.



Clare is survived five children, Susan (Gary Tracy) Herman of Bradenton, FL, Sandra (Tim) O'Day of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Mary (David Jackson) Herman of Bradenton, FL, Francis "Fritz" Herman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Steven (Carolyn Thompson) Herman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Five grandchildren, Krystal, Corrine, Evan, Katelyn and Kendra; numerous step grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Clare is also survived by one brother, Allen (Betty) Trzinski of Plover, WI; five sisters, Loretta Cisewski of Stevens Point, WI, Bernie (Irv) Derezinski of Stevens Point, WI, Kathy Kowalski of Stevens Point, WI, Grace (Bob) Kulis of Amherst, WI and Vicky (Dennis) Zimmerman of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brother-in-law, Jim Mancheski of Stevens Point, WI; sister-in-law, Donna Trzinski of Savage, MT and is survived by many nieces and nephews.



Clare was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eugene; grandson, Ethan Herman; step granddaughter, Nicole Thompson; brother, Joseph Trzinski and sister, Joan Mancheski.







The Herman family would like to thank the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care Center for the kind, compassionate care given to Clare. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary