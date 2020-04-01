|
Clarence "Mick" McDannel
Wisconsin Rapids -
Clarence "Mick" McDannel, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.
There will be no visitation or service. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mick was born March 30, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho to Clarence and Verneil (Damon) McDannel. He was a civilian employee of the Wisconsin National Guard. In earlier years Mick was a liquor distributor in central Wisconsin.
He is survived by children Bryan Langmo and Christine (Scott) Eunice; grandchildren Joshua and Grace; sister Susan Gamroth; brother Marty (Judy) McDannel and nephews Mark, Douglas and James.
Mick was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Nancy (Kreutzer) McDannel and his parents.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020