Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence McDannel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Mick" McDannel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Mick" McDannel Obituary
Clarence "Mick" McDannel

Wisconsin Rapids -

Clarence "Mick" McDannel, age 81, of Wisconsin Rapids died Tuesday March 31, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

There will be no visitation or service. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Mick was born March 30, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho to Clarence and Verneil (Damon) McDannel. He was a civilian employee of the Wisconsin National Guard. In earlier years Mick was a liquor distributor in central Wisconsin.

He is survived by children Bryan Langmo and Christine (Scott) Eunice; grandchildren Joshua and Grace; sister Susan Gamroth; brother Marty (Judy) McDannel and nephews Mark, Douglas and James.

Mick was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Nancy (Kreutzer) McDannel and his parents.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now