Clarence S. Woiak
Pittsville - Clarence S. Woiak, 87, Pittsville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Buchanan / Rembs Funeral Home, Pittsville, where the visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Nathan Byes will officiate. Burial will take place in City Point Cemetery at a later date. Military rites will be conducted following the service at the funeral home by the American Legion Post 153 of Pittsville.
Clarence was born on September 26, 1931 in Stevens Point, to August and Catherine (Augustiniak) Woiak Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he was a radio operator serving from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957.
He married Maybelle E. Jones on November 7, 1959 at St. Joachim Catholic Church, Pittsville.
As a young man, Clarence began his love for working on cars at King Chevrolet in Milwaukee. He was a skilled mechanic throughout his life doing engine as well as body work on cars. He owned a carnival ride, the Octopus, which he operated at various fairs and carnivals. He had been employed at Consolidated Paper, Paperboard Division, in Wisconsin Rapids for 33 years until his retirement.
In addition to mechanic work he loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling. He liked to joke and had a keen sense of humor. He also liked dancing, was a John Wayne fan and a "cowboy" at heart.
He is survived by his wife, Maybelle, and their children, Gregory (Mary) Woiak of Red Granite, James Woiak of Pittsville, Shelley Sweney of Superior, Andrew (Carmen) Woiak of Athens and April (Jeffrey) Peckham of Marshfield. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Theresa Kostuch and 3 brothers, August (Evelyn) Woiak Jr., Richard Woiak and Donald (Dee) Woiak.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will designate memorials for Alzheimer's research.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 22, 2019