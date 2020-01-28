|
Clayton Kenneth (Corky) Zurfluh
La Crosse - Clayton Kenneth (Corky) Zurfluh, 84, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born March 26, 1935 to Arthur and Sophie Zurfluh in Port Edwards, WI. He graduated from John Edwards High School where he had fond memories of friends and participating in many activities including their first championship football team.
He went on to attend Stevens Point State College for 1 year. Clay then enlisted in the army. He served for 2 years overseas where he trained as an electrician and played on the army traveling football team. Upon his return from the military in 1956 Clay attended La Crosse State Teachers College. While at La Crosse, he continued to play football and graduated with a teaching degree in physical education and biology. Most importantly while there he met the love of his life, Diane M. Campion, whom he married on December 7th, 1957.
Clay's teaching career took his family to New London and Beaver Dam. With a growing family Clay decided to make a career change and became a Geigy Pharmaceutical Sales
Representative. In 1966 Clay moved his family back to La Crosse where he enjoyed a 31 year career as a recruiter, eventually becoming manager of recruitment for Trane Manufacturing Company.
Clay's interests focused around his family. They included many weekend camping trips, family vacations, and cheering for his children and grandchildren at various events. He also enjoyed being part of Virg's golf group, and cheering on UWL athletics, the Badgers and the Packers.
Clay's devotion to his family, was an inspiration for them and all who knew him. His wisdom, strength, and caring nature will be greatly missed by his family, which consists of his children; Scott Zurfluh, Lynn (Mark) Murphy, Mark (Peg) Zurfluh, Stacy (John) Raatz; grandchildren, Jaime Brackeen, Tristan Zurfluh, Trygve Zurfluh, Caitlyn Raatz, and Trevor Raatz; sisters, Barbara Sandquist, Janice Wipfli, Peggy (Gary) Heil; sisters -in -law, Karen Arestides, Judy (Bernie) Cleary, Mary Campion; brother-in-law, Kirt (Jean) Campion and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane in 2012, his parents; parents-in-law, Byron and Elaine Campion; brother, Ronald Zurfluh; brothers-in-law, Gene Sandquist, Tom Wipfli, Kelly Campion, and Archie Arestides.
Memorial donations will be made in Clayton's name to various local organizations that he valued.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 31st at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 130 Losey Blvd. South, La Crosse with Monsignor Robert Hundt officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. Thursday at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will continue on Friday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020