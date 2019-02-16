Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
For more information about
Coleen Moore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coleen Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coleen M. Moore


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Coleen M. Moore Obituary
Coleen M. Moore

Wisconsin Rapids - Coleen M. Moore, age 57, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Coleen will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Josh Pegram will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Entombment will take place at a later date at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.

Coleen was born on May 17, 1961 in Evanston, IL to Eugene and Joyce (Doyle) Coffrey. She married Kevin J. Moore on August 11, 2005 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2018.

Coleen loved being with her cats, especially her favorite Alley. She also enjoyed cooking, loved spending time with her grandchildren and tried to be a good friend to all who knew her.

Coleen is survived by her father Gene, children April (Robert) Perkins and Shawn Nelson; step-children Hannah Conley, Devin Moore and Emily (Travis) Quinnell; grandchildren Neveah, Phoenix, Chase and Aubrey; sister Kimberly Coffrey; step-brother Michael Doyle.

She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce, husband Kevin Moore and daughter Marie Wallace.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now