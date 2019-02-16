Coleen M. Moore



Wisconsin Rapids - Coleen M. Moore, age 57, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence.



Funeral Services for Coleen will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Josh Pegram will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Entombment will take place at a later date at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.



Coleen was born on May 17, 1961 in Evanston, IL to Eugene and Joyce (Doyle) Coffrey. She married Kevin J. Moore on August 11, 2005 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2018.



Coleen loved being with her cats, especially her favorite Alley. She also enjoyed cooking, loved spending time with her grandchildren and tried to be a good friend to all who knew her.



Coleen is survived by her father Gene, children April (Robert) Perkins and Shawn Nelson; step-children Hannah Conley, Devin Moore and Emily (Travis) Quinnell; grandchildren Neveah, Phoenix, Chase and Aubrey; sister Kimberly Coffrey; step-brother Michael Doyle.



She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce, husband Kevin Moore and daughter Marie Wallace.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019