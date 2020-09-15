Collier Whitehead Jr.Collier Whitehead, formerly of 911 Fawn Lane, Port Edwards, died Friday morning, September 11th, at the home of his daughter Rachael, surrounded by family. Collier was born on September 25th, 1926 in Gadsden, Alabama to Collier Sr. and Rachael WhiteheadCollier graduated High School from Marion Military Institute and then enlisted in the Navy as a seaman 1st class in the amphibious unit. He also served in the South Pacific. In 1948, Collier married Kathleen Stephens and together, they had 5 children. In 1950, Collier graduated from Alabama Polytechnic, currently known as Auburn University, and earned a B.S. in Education.Collier worked several jobs in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama before working for 8 years at SH Kress. He then worked 3 years for WT Grant in Gadsden, Alabama.1n 1964, Collier's first wife, Kathleen died shortly after the birth of their twin daughters. Then in 1965, Collier met and married his 2nd wife, Dorothy Ann Scott. With 5 children and a dog, Collier pursued a new job opportunity in Wisconsin Rapids, working for Woolco Department Stores as a retail manager and instructor. Collier returned to school, and received his Master's degree from UW-Stout in 1973. He then began teaching at Mid State Technical College's Marketing department. Collier also proctored civil service exams and coached bowling and basketball during his tenure at MSTC. After 23 years, Collier retired from teaching and moved to Port Edwards with his wife, Dorothy.Collier enjoyed fishing, listening to big band music, watching classic movies and travelling. Collier and Dorothy travelled extensively after retirement, enjoying trips to Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, St. Croix, the Caribbean and many other places in the continental U.S. One of their favorite destinations was Las Vegas. They enjoyed many shows and playing video poker.Collier was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Kathleen, his 2nd wife Dorothy, his sister, Joyce Whitehead and his daughter-in-law Linda Whitehead.Collier is survived by his brother Chris Whitehead, son Michael Whitehead, daughters, Karen Haferman (Al), Rachael Whitehead (Cherie Glascock) and Sharon Whitehead (Dawn Urban). Grandchildren: Brady Haferman (Kim), Lindsay McMillin (Jeff), Jeff Haferman, Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Whitehead. Great grandchildren: Drew Haferman, Mason Haferman, Charlotte McMillin and Reese McMillin.Per the request of Collier, there will be no funeral service. Dorothy and Collier will be buried in Gasden, Alabama at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Whitehead family.