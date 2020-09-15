1/1
Collier Whitehead Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Collier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collier Whitehead Jr.

Collier Whitehead, formerly of 911 Fawn Lane, Port Edwards, died Friday morning, September 11th, at the home of his daughter Rachael, surrounded by family. Collier was born on September 25th, 1926 in Gadsden, Alabama to Collier Sr. and Rachael Whitehead

Collier graduated High School from Marion Military Institute and then enlisted in the Navy as a seaman 1st class in the amphibious unit. He also served in the South Pacific. In 1948, Collier married Kathleen Stephens and together, they had 5 children. In 1950, Collier graduated from Alabama Polytechnic, currently known as Auburn University, and earned a B.S. in Education.

Collier worked several jobs in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama before working for 8 years at SH Kress. He then worked 3 years for WT Grant in Gadsden, Alabama.

1n 1964, Collier's first wife, Kathleen died shortly after the birth of their twin daughters. Then in 1965, Collier met and married his 2nd wife, Dorothy Ann Scott. With 5 children and a dog, Collier pursued a new job opportunity in Wisconsin Rapids, working for Woolco Department Stores as a retail manager and instructor. Collier returned to school, and received his Master's degree from UW-Stout in 1973. He then began teaching at Mid State Technical College's Marketing department. Collier also proctored civil service exams and coached bowling and basketball during his tenure at MSTC. After 23 years, Collier retired from teaching and moved to Port Edwards with his wife, Dorothy.

Collier enjoyed fishing, listening to big band music, watching classic movies and travelling. Collier and Dorothy travelled extensively after retirement, enjoying trips to Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, St. Croix, the Caribbean and many other places in the continental U.S. One of their favorite destinations was Las Vegas. They enjoyed many shows and playing video poker.

Collier was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Kathleen, his 2nd wife Dorothy, his sister, Joyce Whitehead and his daughter-in-law Linda Whitehead.

Collier is survived by his brother Chris Whitehead, son Michael Whitehead, daughters, Karen Haferman (Al), Rachael Whitehead (Cherie Glascock) and Sharon Whitehead (Dawn Urban). Grandchildren: Brady Haferman (Kim), Lindsay McMillin (Jeff), Jeff Haferman, Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Whitehead. Great grandchildren: Drew Haferman, Mason Haferman, Charlotte McMillin and Reese McMillin.

Per the request of Collier, there will be no funeral service. Dorothy and Collier will be buried in Gasden, Alabama at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Whitehead family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved