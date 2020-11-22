Conlin "Connie" Clarence Maier
Wisconsin Rapids - Conlin "Connie" Clarence Maier , 90 of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side on November 21, 2020. He was born to Clarence (Spike) and Erma (Erdman) Maier on November 13, 1930. He married Peggy Tessmer on October 11, 1952 in Junction City. He always said from the first moment he saw her in saddle shoes and pin curls that she was the girl for him.
He is survived by his children; Debra Maier, Amherst Junction, Tom Maier, Rome, Patrice Maier, Wis. Rapids, Beth (Jeff) Frank, Wis. Rapids, grandchildren Sierra Frank, Wis. Rapids, Brandon Frank Wis. Rapids, brother Ronald "Bill" (Marge) Maier, Geneva, IL, Edwin (Mickey) Maier, Wis. Rapids, brother-in-law Bill (Louise) Tessmer, Junction City, brother-in-law James (Kathleen) Tessmer, DuBay, brother-in-law Nathan Bruce, Milton, WI, brother-in-law David Bishop, Hendersonville, NC, sister-in-law Nancy (Ken) Tippery, Harmony Grove, sister-in-law Sharon (Gerald) Studinski, Custer, and and many loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years Peggy Maier who passed away on November 6, 2020, brother Ted Maier, Father Clarence (Spike) Maier, Mother Erma Pohlmann, and step-father Elmer Pohlmann, and best friends Roger and Joan Worlund.
Connie was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend and will be deeply missed by all. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids, WI in 1948 and joined the Navy shortly after, serving from 1948-1952 being stationed in Key West Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He often said that being at Boy Scout Camp was one of the happiest times of his childhood. He worked for the United States Post Office for over 30 years and he especially enjoyed his time delivering on the rural routes. He greatly enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting and took many trips with friends and family to deer camp and to Canada fishing. Connie was an avid Packer fan and never missed tuning into the game. He also enjoyed watching M*A*S*H and The Waltons. He was always willing to help family and friends with projects and was often seen with a video camera recording the fun being had. Connie also greatly enjoyed reading and enjoying a good Brandy Manhattan. Peggy and Connie enjoyed many travels together including camping with family and friends and vacations to Yellowstone National Park, Branson Missouri, and fishing trips to Canada. They took yearly anniversary trips in October where they would "Just get in the car and drive".
Funeral Services will be held at John. J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 631 E. Grand Ave., Wis. Rapids on Friday, November 27, 2020 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a 12:00 p.m. memorial service officiated by Pastor Beth Rohn-Habhegger. Burial will follow directly after at Restlawn Cemetery where full military honors will be served.
The family would like to thank the staff at Arborwood Lodge for their loving care for Connie and Peggy. All of you have become our family. Additional thanks to Heartland Hospice and John. J. Buettgen Funeral Home for your care and support during this time.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com
. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and masks and social distancing will be required.
"Go have some McDonald's fries and a Manhattan. We'll be alright"