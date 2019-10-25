|
Connie Ahles Yach Pfeiffer
Wisconsin Rapids - Connie Ahles Yach Pfeiffer, age 81, died peacefully at Aspirus Riverview Hospital on October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visitation will be at Saints Peter & Paul Church on Tuesday from 9:30-11:00. Burial will take place at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Connie was born May 21, 1938 to Gilbert Ahles Sr. and Sylvia (Sis) Schreiber Ahles in Wausau, Wisconsin.
Connie graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids and attended Mid-State Technical College. Connie was employed in the office at Consolidated Papers/Stora Enso. She sold Avon until her passing.
Connie was active in Curves and the YMCA. She belonged to St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was active in their PCCW women's group. Connie loved spending time with her family and friends. Connie married Chester Yach on Oct 17, 1959. They raised 5 children until his death from ALS in 1983. Connie married James S. Pfeiffer on Aug 5, 1988 (deceased 2015). It was a wonderful union that brought years of joy and laughter to both families. We will miss Connie's sweet tooth, sense of humor and love for life.
Connie is survived by her brother; Robert Ahles, her aunt "Tiny" Kreuser, 7 children Gary Yach (Sue), Jolene Oligney (Bill), Chris Yach (Annette), Brian Yach, Jason Yach (Angela), Paula (Pfeiffer) Berger (Brian), and Brian Pfeiffer, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gilbert (Duke), husband Chester Yach, grandson Matthew Yach and husband James Pfeiffer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019