Connie F. Stein



Wisconsin Rapids - Connie F. Stein, age 54, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home after a courageous year-long battle with cancer.



Per Connie's wishes there will be no services scheduled at this time.



Connie was born on June 20, 1964 in Moose Lake, Minnesota to the late Gordon and Patricia (Brooks) Lowell. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1982. Connie married Gregory M. Stein on November 12, 1992 in Wisconsin Rapids. She worked as a waitress for various local restaurants.



Connie enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers, listening to her favorite music, playing word games, camping, boating and spending time with her family, including all of her nieces and nephews.



Connie is survived by her husband Gregory, son Shane (Fianceé- Paige Stone) Stein, brothers and sisters Ray (Significant Other - Peg Skerven) Lowell, Lyle (Bev) Lowell, Diane Edwards, Janice Roberts, Cheryl (Mark) Carlson, Oscar (Tammy) Lowell, Sandra (Kevin) Schelvan, Deborah (Significant Other - Rich Young) Hagen and Kim (Frank) Kline. She is further survived by her mother and father-in-law Donald and Pat Stein and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her daughter Lindsey Stein, brother Jim Lowell, niece Teri Mancil and nephew Jack Lowell.



Connie and her family would like to thank the staff of UW Cancer Center Riverview and the entire Aspirus team for the kind and compassionate care given to her.



Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary