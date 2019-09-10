|
|
Conrad J. Kramer Sr.
Wisconsin Rapids - Conrad J. Kramer Sr., age 75, of Wisconsin Rapids (Town of Grant) died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Services will be at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at Colburn-Leola Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 P.M. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Conrad was born January 11, 1944 in Marshfield, WI to Vilas and Josie (Bass) Kramer. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961 and moved to Milwaukee where he worked for a brief time at Briggs and Stratton. On December 8, 1962 he was united in marriage to Linda McAllister in Spencer, WI and the couple made their home in Wisconsin Rapids.
Conrad worked at Ore-Ida/McCain Foods for 32 years, retiring in June 2014. He also worked as a janitor at Grant Elementary and Lincoln High School and as a carpenter building and remodeling many homes in the area.
Conrad knew how to fix anything and was skilled at carpentry, construction, wiring and plumbing. He was very generous with his time and talents helping others as a handyman. His sons became skilled in the same areas having helped their father on many different construction projects over the years. Conrad had a love of woodworking and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In later years when he was unable to hunt or fish, he enjoyed feeding the wildlife at his home and his son's cabin, even to the point of microwaving popcorn for the critters to enjoy and walking up to a bear to feed it a donut.
Conrad enjoyed a good laugh and was a bit of a prankster. He enjoyed teasing but especially loved when someone would give it right back to him. Conrad loved playing games like Scrabble, Yahtzee and cribbage although he hated to lose. His competitiveness once caused him to toss a deck of cards right in the fireplace after losing at several hands of cribbage. He was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan and loved dogs, especially his German Shepherds. Conrad's greatest love was his family. He especially enjoyed having the family together for special occasions such as birthdays and holidays when he would prepare "Papa's" special buffet table full of sugary treats for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy.
Conrad is survived by his loving wife, Linda; four sons: Conrad (Yvonne) Kramer Jr., Jerry (Susie) Kramer, Steve Kramer and William (Jenny) Kramer; grandchildren: Joseph (Callie) Kramer, Adam Kramer, Kayte (Ian) Miller, Raynee Schuster, Anna Kramer and Lila Kramer; great-grandchildren: Isabelle Kramer, Blake Miller, Adalyn Kramer, Joslynn Miller, Owen Kramer, Allie Miller and Baby Kramer on the way; brother, Elmer (Louise) Kramer; sister, Betty (Eddie) Logan; sister-in-law, Julie Slauson; and brother-in-law, Gene (Joey) McAllister. He is preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Ray and Fay McAllister; and brother-in-law, Donald Slauson.
The family would like to thank Ascension at Home Hospice (especially Brandon and Jessie) and Dr. Urqhardt and the ENT Center of Marshfield Clinic for the wonderful care that Conrad received.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the Kramer family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019