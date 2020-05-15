Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Corriene K. Weight


1942 - 2020
Corriene K. Weight Obituary
Corriene K. Weight

Wisconsin Rapids - Corriene K. Weight, age 77 of 1921 42nd Street South, Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital.

Private family services will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Fr. Jerome Patric will officiate, burial will take place in St. Andrews Cemetery in Rozellville, WI. Visitation will be held on Wedsday, May 20, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, Social distancing rules will be in effect for the visitation.

Corriene was born July 17, 1942 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dennis and Lucille (Rehlinger) Fischer. She married David Weight on January 31, 1975 in Waukegan, Illinois, he died in 2001. Corriene attended Patricia Stevens Career College in Milwaukee and was employed at Allen-Bradley in Milwaukee for 13 years, and Consolidated Papers (New Page) for 27 years, retiring on September 30, 2003.

Corriene loved spending time with family and friends and going out for breakfast with them. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, bingo, bowling, shopping and cooking. Corriene loved animals, especially her two pals Lady and Ginger. She was actively involved in local gardening clubs.

Corriene is survived by her son Brian (Crystal) Weight of Wisconsin Rapids and their children Lexi Weight and Aleigh Weight, brothers Terry (Karen) Fischer of Marshfield, WI, Ronnie (June) Fischer of Madison, WI, sister Janice (Jerry) Seitz of Spencer, WI and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband David.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 15 to May 18, 2020
