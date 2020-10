Corrine B. NiklausLakeville - Niklaus, Corrine B., age 58 of Lakeville, passed away October 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her grandparents, William C. and Myrtle Koch and Frank J. and Evelyn V. Niklaus. Survived by her parents, JoAnn and Wallace Niklaus; siblings, Barry (Karmen) Niklaus and Dianne (Christopher) McSweeney; also by other loving family and friends. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for the summer of 2021. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com