Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Boner Again Tavern
Armenia, WI
More Obituaries for Craig Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig "Boner" Brunner


1960 - 2020
Craig "Boner" Brunner Obituary
Craig "Boner" Brunner

Nekoosa - Craig "Boner" Brunner, age 60, of the town of Armenia (Nekoosa) passed away Monday March 2, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday March 14, 2020 at Boner Again Tavern in Armenia. There will be music and a potluck. Friends and family are welcome to share stories or say a few words if they wish.

Craig was born January 11, 1960 to Donald and Mary Brunner. He married his long-time girlfriend Beth Mews on June 28, 2007. Craig was the owner/operator of both Boner's Barn and Boner Again for a total of 27 years. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and had a great love of music.

He is survived by his wife Beth Brunner; his mother Mary Brunner; brother David (Dawn) Brunner; sister in law Cindy Johnson; nieces and nephews Karma (Jim) Bell, Kristin Brunner, Josh (Rosemary) Brunner, Kristin Brunner and Sam Brunner and by his great nieces and nephews Katie and Thomas Bell, Shelby, Haven and Hudson Brunner and Damien Peper and Abigail Fraijo.

Craig was preceded in death by his father Donald and his brother William.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
