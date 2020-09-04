1/
Croix Leslie Smith
Croix Leslie Smith

Wisconsin Rapids - Croix Leslie Smith, son of Hunter and Victoria Smith, was stillborn on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. A private family service will be held. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Croix is survived by his parents Hunter and Victoria (Butkus) Smith of Port Edwards; his brother Slade Smith; grandparents Lisa and Les Smith of Nekoosa and Kelly Grulkowski of Janesville and great grandparents Carol and Anthony Butkus, Gene and Sandy Lantz and Judy and David Downing and by his aunt Gabrielle (Al) Crull and their son Augustas and uncle Sawyer (Jaycee) Smith their son Wesson, uncle Anthony Butkus and uncle Carter Butkus. He was preceded in death by his grandfather Anthony Butkus and great grandparents Les and Jean Smith and Gus Pienschke.

A part of us

is playing

amongst the

stars.

- Sarah Millen






Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
