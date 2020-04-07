|
Crystal L. Hebel
Wisconsin Rapids - Crystal L. (Jankovitz) Hebel, age 32, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, April 3, 2020 in the Town of Seneca, WI.
Private Family Services will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A Celebration of Life service and gathering for Crystal will be announced and held at a future date.
Crystal was born June 22, 1987 in Marshfield, WI to Edward and Dorene (Jisko) Jankovitz. She graduated from Lincoln High School where she participated in both cheerleading and swimming. Her children Jasper and Lillyanna were her joy and she enjoyed many activities with them. Crystal enjoyed the outdoors and going to the beach at the family retreat in Florida.
Crystal is survived by her children Jasper and Lillyanna Hebel of Wisconsin Rapids, parents Edward and Dorene Jankovitz of Kellner, WI, sister Melinda Wolfe of Weston, WI, brother Edward (Holly) Jankovitz Jr. of Marshfield, WI, nephew Lance Wolfe of Weston, WI, nieces Kia and Cami Jankovitz of Marshfield, WI, Aunts Debra (Todd) Vanderhoof of Mauston, WI, Cathy (John) Krause of Stratford, WI, Barb (Patrick) Gennett of Pittsville, WI, Uncle Donald (Katie Kinney) Jisko of Junction City, WI and is further survived by many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Leonard and Audrey Jisko and paternal grandparents George and Marge Jankovitz and uncle Dale "Charlie" Jisko.
