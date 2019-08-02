|
|
Cynthia A. (Pesko) Cavanaugh
Riverview, FL - Cynthia A. (Pesko) Cavanaugh, age 59 of Riverview, Florida, passed away on 7/18/19 as a result of a tragic auto accident. Cyndi was born on 7/16/60 in Phillips, Wisconsin, to Albert and Arlene Pesko. She was employed at McKinsey & Company as a Special Events Coordinator, and loved reading, heirloom sewing and smocking, traveling and antiques. She was a lovely, gentle person who cared very much for her family and friends, and was always ready to encourage and help when needed. She will be very much missed.
Cyndi leaves behind her husband Joseph of Riverview, Florida; her son Samuel Spencer of West Palm Beach, Florida; parents Albert and Arlene Pesko of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; her brother Greg Pesko (Dawn Olson) of Wisconsin Rapids and their family; five stepchildren; her former husband Gary Spencer of Poplar, Wisconsin; and many other extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Florida on 8/10/19. A celebration of her life in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, is being planned for a time in the near future. Sun City Center Funeral home in Florida is handling the arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019