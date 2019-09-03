|
|
Cynthia A. Cavanaugh
Riverview, Florida - Cynthia A. (Pesko) Cavanaugh, age 59 of Riverview, Florida, passed away on 7/18/19 as a result of a tragic auto accident.
There will be a celebration of life and sharing of memories from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM.
Cyndi leaves behind her husband Joseph of Riverview, Florida; her son Samuel Spencer of West Palm Beach, Florida; parents Albert and Arlene Pesko of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; her brother Greg Pesko (Dawn Olson) of Wisconsin Rapids and their family; five stepchildren; her former husband Gary Spencer of Poplar, Wisconsin; and many other extended family members and friends.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019