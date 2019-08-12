|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Delaney
Holland - Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Delaney, age 61, of Holland, Ohio passed into the presence of her Savior on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio, after a prolonged fight with early on-set Alzheimer's disease. Cindy was born on September 17, 1957 to Mark and Barbara (Samz) Bushman in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
After high school Cindy graduated from North Central Technical College and started her career as a Registered Nurse in the Pediatric ward of Wausau Hospitals. Due to business related family relocations, Cindy practiced in numerous hospital systems specializing in children's wards. She was most proud of her time spent in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Madison General Hospital (Madison, WI). She retired from Nursing when her children reached school age and fully involved herself with raising her children and volunteering in their school activities. Cindy spent two years in Shanghai, China where she ministered with a nursing team and used her talents at the Concordia International School where she taught K4 kindergarten and volunteered with other classes. Cindy ended her career as a second grade school teacher at Indiana Christian Academy in Anderson, IN. Cindy was an avid reader who enjoyed reading a good book with a bowl of ice cream. She also loved skiing, ice skating, traveling, faithfully following Jesus Christ in ministry, and being around water; her greatest passion was her family.
Cindy is survived by her husband, William (Bill); children, Daniel Charles (Kelsey) Delaney of Anderson, IN, Jillian Faye (Ryan) Shackelford of DeWitt, MI, Christopher Wilson (Kimberly) Delaney of Clarkston, MI; grandchildren, Oliver and Lucy Mae Delaney, Emma, Luke, and Joel Shackelford, and Madison, and Deacon Delaney; parents Mark and Barbara Bushman, siblings, Matthew (Tracey) Bushman, Beth (Todd) Knuth, Eric (Diane) Bushman, Patrick (Cathryn) Bushman, Andrew Bushman, Janet (Shawn) O'Loughlin, Chad (Tricia) Bushman and Kenneth Bushman.
Services will be announced at a later date. Maison-Dardenne-Walker Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019