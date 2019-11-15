|
|
Cynthia Koch
Wisconsin Rapids - Cynthia "Cindy" Lynn Koch, age 63, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her residence.
Cindy was born December 28, 1955 in Ames, Iowa to Robert and Rachel (Galloway) Bartels. At the age of 12, she moved to Wisconsin Rapids from Ames and lived there until her passing.
In 1975, she married Thomas Peterson, and while the marriage ultimately ended in divorce, it brought her son Joshua Peterson, the joy and meaning of her life.
In 2003, Cindy met Greg Koch. Cindy described Greg as her "soulmate." Greg notes that it was a blessing from God that he met her and was privileged to spend 16 years with her at his side. The two made a great team, as family and friends can attest. Cindy and Greg married on May 26, 2017 at the Wood County Courthouse with family and friends present.
Cindy spent her career as a production worker at McCain Foods for 22 years prior to her retirement in 2017.
Cindy loved to read. She was an avid vegetable and flower gardener and enjoyed antiquing. Her passion for cooking had her family "ordering" their favorites regularly for planned visits. She enjoyed listening to local bands at area venues. Music for her was a way of life, not just a pastime. Whenever Cindy was working at home, there was music playing. Cindy's most favorite pastime was spending precious time with her grandchildren and the memories that were made with both.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Greg; son, Joshua Peterson and grandchildren, Carter and Rachel Peterson of Nekoosa; one brother, Robert (Laura) Bartels of Washington; and brothers-in-law: Gary Koch of Wisconsin Rapids and Allan Koch of Stanley, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Bartels and Rachel Metzger; and an infant son, Justin.
The family would like to thank the wonderful people who assisted them from Ascension at Home, Heartland Hospice, and Wisconsin Rapids UW Cancer Center. A very special thank you goes out to Jake Malooly, PA at the Aspirus Doctor's Clinic for his special care of patients. His early diagnosis was key in giving family and friends more than a year longer with Cindy than they might have had.
The family would also like to express their gratitude for the many years of friendship to Michelle Hanneman of Rhinelander, WI, and Lynn Patterson of Britt, Iowa. These special women dedicated their time and energy in helping care for Cindy in her last weeks. Another special thank you to Christine Duncan of Port Edwards, WI, for her friendship to Cindy and taking care of the small things that mattered. Truer friends you cannot find.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be announced at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Koch family.
In lieu of flowers, Cindy requested that donations be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at www. https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/support-us/give-in-tribute or mailed to: Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 1 Point Place Suite 202, Madison, WI 53719.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019