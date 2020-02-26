|
|
Cynthia L. Kelly
Wisconsin Rapids - Cynthia Lee Kelly, died at her home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the young age of 59, after a 10-year struggle with early on-set Alzheimer's Disease.
Cynthia was born September 13, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to Robert and Donna (Larson) Hodge. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1978. Soon after graduating, she married Patrick Kelly (son of Richard and Sally Kelly) on September 16, 1978. They happily raised four children together.
In her youth, Cynthia played the violin, sang in the school choir, and dabbled in dance, but most of all enjoyed laying out in the sun at the lake. As her children grew older, she was fond of watching her children play school sports and city league baseball.
Cynthia was employed at Roger's Cinema Theatres for 20 years and River Cities Bank for 15 years, until her illness brought her to an early retirement in 2011.
In her later years, she had a passion to shop, especially for others. Cindy enjoyed going to the movies with family and taking long walks with her late companion, Emmie, her dog. She also enjoyed music concerts, boating, and vacations to the ocean.
Cynthia was known for her beauty, work ethic, and giving spirit. She stood by the saying "enjoy the little things in life." Always pleasing and putting others first. Her strong perseverance helped her be a great mother, good listener, and diligent worker. She showed daily her unconditional love for her children and grandchildren.
Cynthia attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses where she deeply loved her Heavenly Father Jehovah and was a faithful servant for over 30 years.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her father and mother; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Edna Hodge; her maternal grandparents, Harold and Mayme (Swetz) Larson; and her aunt and uncle, Donna and Lou Mason.
She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick; her children: Matthew (Britney) Kelly, Miranda, Morgan (Brittney), and Michael; her grandchildren: Shakira, Savannah, Zoey, Clark, and Owen; her sister, Lori (Mark) Hogue; her nephew and niece, Ben Hogue and Madeline Hogue; and her aunts and uncles: Leanne and Norm Pearson, Jim and Nancy Larson, Mark and Marsha Larson.
She will be forever loved and missed by many. Her memory will never be forgotten. She will always hold a place in our hearts.
Cynthia's family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Cynthia.
A celebration of Cynthia's life will take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1432 32nd Street South in Wisconsin Rapids. A memorial talk will begin at 3:30 P.M. Visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to the talk and everyone is invited to share more memories of Cindy after the memorial talk at the Ridges Banquet Facility, 2311 Griffith Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids where dinner will be served at 5:00 P.M.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020