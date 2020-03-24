|
Cynthia L. "Charlie" Schoenick
Wisconsin Rapids - Cynthia L. "Charlie" Schoenick, age 63, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital following a brief battle with cancer.
She was born on March 12, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids to William and Helen (Hamann) Schoenick and graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1975.
She worked briefly for Great Northern Paper Company (Domtar) and then became a Home Caregiver for Aspirus at Home.
Cynthia (Cindy) became known as "Charlie" when she was 6 years old and played 50 questions with the doctor putting the cast on her big brother's broken leg.
Charlie, like many in the Schoenick family, became a skier shortly after she learned to walk and enjoyed many ski trips with family and friends. She was an animal lover and loved the many dogs, cats, horses and other animals she had over the years. She enjoyed close relationships with her nieces and nephews and many friends and looked forward to family gatherings.
Charlie was very mechanically inclined and liked to work on cars. She also collected cars and antiques.
Charlie is survived by her mother, Helen Schoenick; sister, Trudy Larson; brothers, James (Claydeen) Schoenick and Gerald Schoenick; nieces and nephews: Lisa (Shawn) Hauge, Randy Larson, Nick Schoenick, Lucas Schoenick, and Kaycee (John) Hall; great nieces and nephews: Bailee (Devon Reilly) Murphy, Nate Gavin, Kyden Hall, Damien Riviera, Shayleigh and William Hauge, and Ellyna Hall; great-great-niece, Aria Reilly; many aunts, uncles and cousins; her dog, Sophie; her horse, Sadie; and her mule, Lucy. She is preceded in death by her father, William Schoenick, brother-in-law, Richard Larson, and grandparents, Walter and Gertrude Schoenick and Otto and Amelia Hamann.
A Celebration of Charlie's Life will take place at a later date.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Schoenick family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020