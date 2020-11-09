1/
Cynthia Reisbeck
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Reisbeck

Wisconsin Rapids - Cynthia J. Reisbeck, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Private family services will be held. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.

Cynthia was born June 25, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Albert and Rita Peterson. She married Jack Reisbeck on August 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2019. Together, Cynthia and Jack owned and operated Church's Drugs, with Jack as the pharmacist and Cynthia in charge of all financial aspects. While Jack loved to travel, Cynthia preferred to spend time at home with her family. She was an avid bridge player, skilled at the game of golf, and had a keen eye for antiques. She was involved in both the Wisconsin Rapids Historical Society and the Congregational Church.

Cynthia is survived by three children, John (Karen) Reisbeck of Tustin, CA, Kim Reisbeck of

Sacramento, CA and Michael (Michelle) Reisbeck of Jackson, WY; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren and her sister Margaret Cady of Bloomington, IL.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Wood County Humane Society.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved