Cynthia ReisbeckWisconsin Rapids - Cynthia J. Reisbeck, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Arborview Court, Wisconsin Rapids, WI.Private family services will be held. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.Cynthia was born June 25, 1927 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Albert and Rita Peterson. She married Jack Reisbeck on August 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2019. Together, Cynthia and Jack owned and operated Church's Drugs, with Jack as the pharmacist and Cynthia in charge of all financial aspects. While Jack loved to travel, Cynthia preferred to spend time at home with her family. She was an avid bridge player, skilled at the game of golf, and had a keen eye for antiques. She was involved in both the Wisconsin Rapids Historical Society and the Congregational Church.Cynthia is survived by three children, John (Karen) Reisbeck of Tustin, CA, Kim Reisbeck ofSacramento, CA and Michael (Michelle) Reisbeck of Jackson, WY; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren and her sister Margaret Cady of Bloomington, IL.In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Wood County Humane Society.