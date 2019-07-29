|
Dade M. Grode
Wisconsin Rapids - Dade M. Grode, 63, of Wisconsin Rapids died July 25, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center. A celebration of Dade's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Wisconsin Rapids Elks Club, 430 West Jackson St. In lieu of flowers, a memorial involving Dade's love of music will be designated at a later date. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Dade was born December 23, 1955, in Wisconsin Rapids to Robert and Phyllis (Amicangelo) Grode. On December 9, 1978, he married Sandra Bohn, his soulmate, caretaker and best roadie he could ever find. Dade was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc. (Domtar) for many years.
Dade was a lifelong musician, beginning a 58-year career of playing professionally when he was six years old. He was on 13 CDs that have been heard around the world. He performed in bands with Grammy-nominated musicians. He played at numerous Chamber of Commerce activities, including Lunch by the River, Rendezvous in the Park and Gather by the Gazebo. He was the emcee at Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest for 20 years, performed at Elks Club activities, and played in the movie "NONAMES."
He was a true artist and showman from his heels on up, bringing joy to many through his smile, amazing voice and love and passion that was stronger than the Wisconsin River.
Dade was a tournament fisherman who built 800 custom fishing rods and gave seminars at sport shows across the country. He was also an avid woodworker, favoring the lathe and chip carving. He enjoyed attending family art shows and concerts with his daughter, Jennifer, and hunting and fishing, as well as telling stories about them, with his son, Matthew.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years Sandra Grode; two children Jennifer (Lucas) Frisch of Green Bay and Matthew Grode of Wisconsin Rapids; and by his brother Philip (Therese) Grode of Nekoosa. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father Joseph A. Smith.
Hunter S. Thompson once wrote: "Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, 'Wow! What A Ride!'"
That's indeed how Dade lived and he wants us all to keep those blues alive.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019