Dale H. TerMaatVesper - Dale H. TerMaat, 76, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Dale was born October 18, 1943 in Wisconsin Rapids, son of Wilmer and Naomi (Follen) TerMaat.A public visitation for Dale will be held from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. A private mass for the family will be held at the conclusion of the visitation hours due to current Covid-19 crowd size restrictions. Rev. Janusz Kowalski will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family will designate a memorial at a later date involving hunting and gun safety.Dale married Kathleen "Kathy" Slattery on 6/20/1964 and they celebrated 56 years together. They were blessed with 3 sons.Dale was employed at Nekoosa Papers for 35 years and retired on May 1, 1999 as a Maintenance Planner in the Nekoosa mill.He was very involved with his sons in Boy Scouts, coaching little league, and encouraging them in high school football. Dale was a life member of the NRA and Charter Member of the Fishing Hall of Fame. Dale believed in good sportsmanship and respecting hunting and guns. He taught his sons and grandchildren the same respect and safety.Deer hunting was a special event, especially the time spent at his "Hot Dog Stand" at the 80 in the Chequamegon Nat'l Forest. He also loved deep sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and his annual fishing trip to Canada with his buddies. His tractors and chainsaws were his pride and joy. He loved cutting and dragging firewood logs, clearing land, and making lumber.Dale and Kathy shared their time up north at their cottage and traveling all over the world. One of Dale's favorite experiences was seeing the polar bears in Churchill, MB, Canada. They especially enjoyed wintering in Panama City Beach, FL spending time with their friends.Survivors include Dale's wife Kathy, two sons, Kevin (Sue) TerMaat and David (Shannon) TerMaat. brother Harry (Marilyn) TerMaat, In-laws, Lois (Wally) Leece, Char Richardson, Janet (Larry) Lassa, John (Kris) Slattery, Mike (Deb Glodowski) Slattery, MaryBeth (Craig) Kruse, Don (Diane) Slattery, Marcia Slattery M.D., Lori Slattery, Special cousin Judy (Munnik) Slattery. Five grandchildren Nicole (Eric) Williams, Austin (Jacqueline), Emily, Macy (Kyle) Steele, and Heidi. Seven great-grandchildren, Sadie, Kealie, Reese, Quinn, Riley, Maeve, and Honora.He was preceded in death by his son Jeffrey, his parents Wilmer and Naomi, and In-laws William Sr. and Eleanor (Ponczoch) Slattery, brother-in-law William Slattery, Jr.The family would like to thank Dr. Leon and staff in the Marshfield Clinic Oncology Dept., friends and family for their cards and acts of kindness, Heartland Hospice, and the Red Cross for helping bring his granddaughter Emily home from deployment.Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.