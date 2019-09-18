Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Sachs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale N. Sachs


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale N. Sachs Obituary
Dale N. Sachs

Wisconsin Rapids - Dale N. Sachs, age 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Dale was born on March 13, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Otto and Betty (Schilter) Sachs. He was the brother of Sandra (Dennis) Bruley and Patti (Scott) Kovatch and a father of five children.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Sachs.

Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now