Dale N. Sachs
Wisconsin Rapids - Dale N. Sachs, age 59, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Dale was born on March 13, 1960 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Otto and Betty (Schilter) Sachs. He was the brother of Sandra (Dennis) Bruley and Patti (Scott) Kovatch and a father of five children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Sachs.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019