Daniel E. Hamm
Wisconsin Rapids - Daniel E. Hamm, age 58, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.
Daniel was born on September 25, 1961 to Duane and Eunice (Maciejewski) Hamm in Wisconsin Rapids.
Daniel married Karen Hillyer; their marriage later ended in divorce. He worked as a seasonal worker for many years. He was a very caring man and was his mom's caregiver.
His passions included riding his motorcycle, camping with family, and listening to rock and roll music.
Daniel is survived by his son Duane Hamm; mother, Eunice; siblings: Michael (Cheryl) Hamm, Patrick (Monica) Hamm, Christopher (Cathy) Hamm, and Carrie (Nick) Spees.
He is preceded in death by his father, Duane Hamm.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hamm family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 13 to May 15, 2020